Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Noida Sec-49 SHO Shunted, Other Police Officers Also To Face Heat After FIR Against YouTuber

Noida Sec-49 SHO Shunted in Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case. | Twitter | Pixabay

The case against Youtuber and Bigg Boss OTT-2 winner Elvish Yadav who was booked along with five others for supplying snake venom and foreign girls at rave parties in Delhi-NCR has gained momentum, a few police officers are reported to face action by the department over their alleged inaction in connection with the case. A case had been registered against Elvish Yadav after the complaint by an animal activist. The Noida Police reacted to the complaint and raided a venue and arrested the organisers of the rave party in the area. There are reports that the police have formed teams to arrest Elvish Yadav.

Sandeep Chaudhary was brought to the line

There are reports that Sector-49 police station in-charge (SHO) Sandeep Chaudhary was brought to the line and the department will allegedly take action against a few other police personnel in connection with the case. Officials say that the action of bringing a police officer to the line is taken only when it is found that the official is unable to control the law and order in the area and is found to be inefficient in controlling the spread of crime in the area.

Noida police shunted the SHO of secor 49 police where a case was registered against Elvish Yadav and others on the snake racket bust. Quite a sharp U-turn from reports that teams have been formed to arrest Elvish Yadav. — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 6, 2023

Noida Police has not been able to find a direct connection of Youtuber Elvish Yadav to the case

Noida Police has not been able to find a direct connection of Youtuber Elvish Yadav to the case. The Police is saying that it has not given a clean chit to Elvish Yadav not it has made him an accused in the case. Noida Police could not find a direct link between Elvish Yadav and the arrested accused Rahul after registering a case on the complaint by an animal activist.

Noida Police is taking ahead the investigation with caution

The Noida Police is taking ahead the investigation with caution as it is a high profile case. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also issued a statement today in connection with the case. ML Khattar said, "The police will take action in the case. We don't have any say in this. If he is at fault, then he will be punished".

Elvish Yadav was detained by the police in Rajasthan

Elvish Yadav was detained by the police in Rajasthan while he was on his way to Kota on Sunday (November 4). Elvish Yadav was, however, released later by the police. As per reports, Yadav was stopped at a checkpoint while he was going to Kota along with his friends. Rajasthan Police said that it released Elvish Yadav after confirming to Noida Police that the YouTuber is not wanted in the case. There are reports that the police officers will also take action against these police officers for letting him go without arresting.

Elvish Yadav's followers on social media

Elvish Yadav shot to fame recently after winning the Bigg Boss OTT-2. Elvish Yadav has around 7.5 million subscribers on YouTube and the social media star has around 15.7 million followers on Instagram.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)