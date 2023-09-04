Video: Angry Over Not Receiving Justice For Sidhu Moosewala’s Murder, Man Throws Thar Into Canal In Jalandhar

Man Throws Thar Into Canal | Twitter

Jalandhar: In a shocking incident, a Thar Jeep was retrieved from a canal in Punjab's Jalandhar. It is reported that the car owner who seems to be a fan of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala threw his black Mahindra Thar into the canal after being furious over justice not being served in connection with the case of the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in his by killers on May 29, 2022 in Punjab's Mansa. The singer was shot dead in broad daylight after Bhagwant Mann-led Government in Punjab curtailed his security cover.

Was angry over justice being delayed in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

The owner of the car said that he was angry over justice being delayed in the case related to the murder of the Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala. He said that he registered his protest against the authorities by throwing his Mahindra Thar in the canal in Jalandhar. Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 while he was driving his Mahindra Thar in Mansa. The killers followed him in another car and then stopped him at a junction in Mansa and killed the singer by shooting him in broad daylight.

Sidhu Moosewala also shot dead in his Thar

The car owner demanded that justice must be prevailed in the matter. The man threw his car into the canal and left the spot. The onlookers called the police after seeing him dumping his car into the canal. The police and the administration then called the crane and pulled the car out of the canal. The video of the police retreiving the Mahindra Thar from the canal is doing rounds on social media. He also said that if the car is gone, he can another car but the people cannot get another Sidhu Moosewala. It is to be noted that Sidhu Moosewala was also shot dead inside his black Mahindra Thar.

Fans & relatives are demanding justice

Punjabi singer and rapper Siddhu Moosewala's fans and his relatives are pressurising the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab to serve justice into the killing of the singer. His father Balkaur Singh, on several occassions protested against the Punjab Government over the progress of the case. Balkaur Singh has urged the government to take necessary actions and bring the killers to justice as sson as possible. Anger is raging among the people of Punjab due to delay in the case related to the murder of the Punjabi singer.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is the main accused in the case

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is the main accused in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. He has been accused of hatching the plan to murder the Punjabi singer. Sidhu Moosewala also alleged that he was receiving death threats from the gangster. Moosewala was provided security cover by Punjab Police after death threats. However, he was killed after his security was curtailed by the Punjab Government.

Police takes car into custody

Police have retrieved the car and said that the car will remain under their custody until the inquiry is completed into the matter. The police has initiated a probe after registering a complaint into the mattet. The police has also said that they will call the owner of the car to the police station and enquire about the whole incident.