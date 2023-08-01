Who Is Gangster Sachin Bishnoi? The Main Accused In Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case Extradited From Azerbaijan

In a significant development in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case investigation, the alleged mastermind, Sachin Bishnoi, has been apprehended in Azerbaijan, approximately 3,700 kilometers away from India. Sachin Bishnoi, a key accused in the high-profile murder case, was initially believed to be in Canada, while another gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi, was already in custody. However, recent developments led to his arrest in Azerbaijan, following which he was deported back to India and brought into police custody for a 10-day remand.

Sachin Bishnoi's name had emerged right from the first day of the Sidhu Moosewala murder case investigation. Despite his location being far beyond the reach of Indian law enforcement, the agencies never lost sight of him.

Who is Sachin Bishnoi?

Sachin Bishnoi is the nephew of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and operates the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from abroad. His name has been repeatedly linked to the Moosewala murder case by investigative agencies, who consider him to be the mastermind behind the incident.

The police had previously claimed that the murder of Sidhu Moosewala was carried out at the behest of Sachin Bishnoi and Sandeep, alias Kekda, who is believed to be a close associate of Sachin. This direct connection to the murder case has kept Sachin on the radar of investigative authorities from the very beginning.

The investigation agencies have continuously worked towards gathering evidence against Sachin Bishnoi, and his arrest in Azerbaijan has been a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation. The 10-day police custody granted to him will likely provide an opportunity for further interrogation and collection of crucial evidence in the high-profile murder case.

Sandeep alias Kekda and his involvement with Sachin Bishnoi

On the day of the Sidhu Moosewala murder, Sandeep alias Kekda, a self-proclaimed fan of Sidhu Moosewala, had visited the singer's residence. He spent considerable time there and even managed to take a selfie with Moosewala. Subsequently, he remained in the vicinity. When Moosewala left his house, Sandeep immediately informed the shooters about the singer's whereabouts, leading to the meticulously planned attack.

Sachin Bishnoi's involvement as the alleged mastermind behind the Sidhu Moosewala murder case had been under the continuous surveillance of investigative agencies. According to reports, Sachin contacted a television channel after the murder, claiming that his gang sought vengeance for the death of their associate, Vicky Middhukhera, by orchestrating the murder. However, the authenticity of this phone call made to the television channel has yet to be confirmed by the investigative agencies.

Sachin Bishnoi, who hails from Fazilka, was arrested in Azerbaijan. During his arrest, a fake passport was discovered with the name "Tilak Raj Tuteja." It is suspected that Sachin was using this false identity. His actual name is Sachin Thapan, but he had written his father's name as Bhim Sen on the fake passport. Additionally, the address mentioned on the passport, 330 House, Block F-3, Sangam Vihar, Delhi, is incorrect, as his true address is in the Datarian Wali area of Fazilka district.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

On May 29, 2022, the assassination of Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab shocked the nation. He was brutally shot in public, and the attackers fled the scene, leaving him dead. Investigation revealed that gangster Goldie Barad, based in Canada, conspired with incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was in jail, to orchestrate the murder. Sachin Bishnoi, another key player, facilitated the execution of the plot through his hired shooters, ultimately leading to Moosewala's demise.