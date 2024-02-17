Video: Angry Mob Ties Dead Cow Over Forest Department Jeep In Protest Against Wild Animal Attacks In Kerala's Wayanad

X

Wayanad: The district-wide hartal called by the ruling LDF, opposition UDF and BJP to seek permanent solutions to the man-animal conflicts in the region turned violent in Pulpally on Saturday with protesters damaging a Forest department vehicle and tying atop it a cow that was killed in a suspected tiger attack earlier in the day.

Watch the video here:

OUT of control scenrio in pulpally Wayanad .



Strict intervention from CM Pinarayi or @RahulGandhi needed to calm the Mob #Pulpally #Wayanad pic.twitter.com/csQkCbkM6m — Baiju (@baijuannan) February 17, 2024

CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls high-level meeting

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a direction to convene a high-level meeting under the aegis of ministers to discuss issues related to frequent man-animal conflicts in Wayanad district.

Besides blocking the road to other parts of the state, the locals at Pulpally stopped a forest department vehicle and an angry mob damaged the vehicle.

They tore away the soft top of the jeep and punctured the tyre.

People had gathered at Pulpally in large numbers with the body of Paul, an eco-tourism guide of the forest department who died after being attacked by a wild tusker near Kuruva island on Friday.

The protesters also placed a wreath on the forest department's vehicle alleging that the officials were unable to protect the life and property of the people.

Later, a section of protesters brought the carcass of a cow killed in a tiger attack earlier in the day, on a tractor and tied it to the bonnet of the Forest Department vehicle.

The CM intervened in the matter in the wake of intense protests staged by local people seeking solutions to address frequent attacks by stray wild animals in human settlements in the high range district.

Shops, businesses closed in the area

Meanwhile, shops and business establishments remained closed while vehicles kept off the roads today across Wayanad districts in view of the hartal call.

Last week, Aji (42) was trampled to death by an elephant in the Mananthavady area of the district triggering massive protests in Wayanad.

Attacks on livestock and humans have frequently been reported from Wayanad recently.