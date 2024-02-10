Elephant Attack Video: 1 Dead In Kerala's Wayanad After Wild Tusker Barges Into Residential Area

Elephant attack in Wayanad | X

Wayanad: In yet another shocking video is doing rounds on social media in which a wild elephant can be seen breaking a gate and rushing inside a house in Kerala's Wayanad district. On Saturday morning, the elephant came from the border forest and entered the residential area of ​​Padamala. A person died after being attacked by the elephant that broke through the gate and wall of the house. Aji, a tractor driver of Padamala Chaligaddha Colony, lost his life in the attack.

Aji was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital after the elephant attacked and stabbed him. The attack took place in the backyard. CCTV footage emerged of the elephant running into the backyard and following Aji. Efforts are on to drive the elephant out of the area.

Reports said that the radio-collared elephant from Karnataka landed in Wayanad and the Officials cleared that it was Mozayana. Section 144 has now bene declared in 4 wards of Mananthavadi municipality in the wake of the elephant attack. The prohibition order is in place in Kurukanmula, Payyampally Kurua and Kadankolli. It is reported that the elephant came from the forest border of Karnataka.

Second incident in one week

This comes a week after a video of an elephant running after two men and a car surfaced online on Thursday, February 1. According to reports, the elephant attacked commuters on Bandipur-Wayanad highway near Muthanga forest in Kerala. The incident, which took place on January 31, was captured by a man Swaad. While the two men survived the elephant attack, one of them was injured.

Sawad, a native of Kerala's Kannothumala village and an IT engineer in Qatar, was travelling to Ooty with his family when he saw an elephant charging at some commuters. He then recorded the entire incident. In the video, an elephant was seen turning up on the highway where two persons were reportedly taking selfie. Unable to get back in their car, they started running with the elephant right after them.