 Kerala: 2 Mahouts, Who Mercilessly Beat Guruvayur Temple Elephants, Suspended; Gut-Wrenching Videos Of Assault Go Viral
The assaulted elephants have been identified as Krishna, Kesavankutty and Gajendra.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab

In gut-wrenching incidents, three elephants at Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur, Kerala, were beaten continuously by mahouts in the temple's care centre. One of the videos of the beating even showed an elephant limping because of the repeated assault. Two mahouts have been suspended by the authorities in the case.

article-image

The videos shared on social media showed the mahouts hitting the poor animals with a stick they use to master the elephants. The assaulted elephants have been identified as Krishna, Kesavankutty and Gajendra. Krishna was presented to Guruvayur temple by the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Warning: Below video contains graphic imagery. Discretion advised.

Krishna and Kesavankutty were seen repeatedly beaten by their mahouts and Gajendra was seen walking with a noticeable limp, suggesting possible assault. The mahouts hit the helpless animals when they were tied at their care centre. In one of the videos, a mahout was seen bathing one the elephants as another mahout hit the animal in his rear with the stick.

The mahouts of Krishna and Kesavankutty were suspended, according to OnManorama.

The elephants underwent medical examinations following the assault. Dr. VK Vijayan, the Chairman of the Guruvayur Devaswom Board, directed the deputy administrator overseeing the Guruvayur Temple elephant care centre to submit a detailed inquiry report, OnManorama reported.

