Elephant Attack Caught On Camera: Jumbo Chases Men Taking Selfies On Bandipur-Wayanad Highway, Terrifying Video Goes Viral

A video of an elephant running after two men and a car surfaced online on Thursday, February 1. According to reports, the elephant attacked commuters on Bandipur-Wayanad highway near Muthanga forest in Kerala. The incident, which took place on January 31, was captured by a man Swaad. While the two men survived the elephant attack, one of them was injured.

Sawad, a native of Kerala's Kannothumala village and an IT engineer in Qatar, was travelling to Ooty with his family when he saw an elephant charging at some commuters. He then recorded the entire incident. In the video, an elephant was seen turning up on the highway where two persons were reportedly taking selfie. Unable to get back in their car, they started running with the elephant right after them.

The elephant chased the men until one of them fell on the ground. The animal then stopped and tried to hit the fallen man. However, he survived the attack as the elephant then headed back to the forest from the road.

Netizens React To Video Of Elephant Attack

The viral video is drawing reactions from netizens who are accusing the men of violating guidelines for travelling through forest roads. "If you play with wildlife, you do not stand a chance. It's just luck that he survived," a person commented. "Please be mindful when you are in wildlife zone," another advised. Travellers should not park the vehicles or open the doors on the roads passing through the wildlife sanctuary.