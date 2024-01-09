Chhattisgarh: 75-Year-Old Woman Killed In Elephant Attack In Jashpur

House collapses on old woman | FPJ

Raipur: An old woman died in a wild elephant attack in the Pathalgaon Forest Circle area of Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh.

As per information received, when the forest department group was to trying to drive out the wild elephants away from the Baijaniya para of Dumarbahar village, one wild elephant returned towards the village and ransacked a house. In the elephant attack, the wall of the house collapsed and 75-year-old Suhana Bai was seriously injured in the unprecedented incident. Later she died under the rubble.

After she was pronounced dead by the doctors, the forest department handed over a cheque of ₹25,000 as part of initial compensation to the family members of the deceased.

Forest Department Ranger Sindhu Painkra told the media, earlier the victim was advised by the forest department team to leave the house and move to a safer place, till the wild jumbos were not driven out but she insisted to stay in the house and the unfortunate accident occurred.

Notably, after the trees were felled on mass level for mining, the incidents of man-elephant attacks surged in the state. The people living in forest areas continuously raising their issues and staging protests that jungles should not be destroyed for coal and other mining.