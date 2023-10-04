Chhattisgarh: Government Starts 'Gaj Yatra' To Mitigate Man-Elephant Conflict In State | FPJ

RAIPUR: In a bid to mitigate human-elephant conflict in Korba district through a sensitisation campaign, the Forest Department of the Government of Chhattisgarh has started the 'Gaj Yatra (Journey for Elephant)' in the wild elephant-affected villages of Katghora forest division on October 1 under the leadership of Korba Lok Sabha Member Jyotsana Mahant, said District Forest Officer Kumar Nishant on Tuesday.

She flagged off the 'Gaj Yatra' chariot from Buka Tourism Centre of Atmanagar forest range under Katghora forest division in Korba district, he added.

The Gaj Yatra is being organised as part of National Wildlife Week, a sensitisation drive to create awareness among children and the public about the situation and the precautions required to divert the attention, the senior forest officer explained.

During the event, while addressing the gathering, MP Jyotsana Mahant mentioned that the State government has launched various welfare schemes for the people of the state, and saving wild elephants and wildlife is also our objective.

With the help of villagers in elephant-affected areas, we can overcome the existing problems, including the man-elephant conflict, she said.

Korba Lok Sabha Member Jyotsana Mahant along with Katghora MLA Mohit Ram Kerketta, DFO Kumar Nishant and others flagging off ‘Gaj Yatra” from Buka Tourism Centre under Atmanagar forest range of Katghora forest division in Korba district. | FPJ

Gaj Yatra

The Gaj Yatra is being conducted in the elephant-affected areas of the entire Katghora forest division, where villagers are being made aware of elephant protection through interactive films, local folk songs, and folk dances performed by artists. The Gaj Yatra chariot is visiting marketplaces and schools to raise awareness so that human-elephant conflict can be reduced," said one forest officer.

Notably, following instructions from Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Forces) V Sreenivasa Rao to create awareness among forest dwellers living in wild elephant-affected areas, the Department has been consistently running a public awareness campaign.

Katghora MLA Mohit Ram Kerketta, Pali Tanakhar MLA Harish Parsai, Member of the State Food Commission Ashraf Memon, and Manoj Chauhan, Sub-Divisional Officer (Forest) Chandrakant Tikariya, Range Officer Atmanagar Dashhans Prasad Suryavanshi, Sarpanch Usha Tiwari, along with other public representatives and villagers, were present on the occasion.