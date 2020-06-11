No country for elephants: One more elephant died in Chattisgarh, officials suspect unnatural death

As per the report published by HT a body of an elephant was found in the jungles of Rajpur in north Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district on Thursday morning. This the third case of the death of an elephant in this week in the state.

Earlier this week, the female elephant's carcass was found in Ganeshpur forest of Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, following a pregnant elephant's death in the same forest.

The new death of an elephant was confirmed by Arun Kumar Pandey, additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), Chhattisgarh.

He said that all three wild elephants did not appear to have died of natural causes. However, he said he will be able to make things clear after the postmortem report.

This area in North Chhattisgarh’s is home to around 240 wild elephants and is known for man-animal conflicts.

In an incident that caused a massive uproar in the past few days, an elephant died on May 27 in Kerala's Palakkad district after it was fed a fruit stuffed with crackers. Forest officials said that the pregnant elephant died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

Another elephant succumbed to his wounds in Kerala's Malappuram district on June 8 after it was found seriously injured in the North Nilambur forest range of the district. Officials said injury marks suggested that it could have been caused during a fight with other elephants.

