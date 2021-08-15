Video and Photos: Kolkata's iconic Victoria Memorial draped in 7500-sq feet national flag on 75th Independence Day

Kolkata: Kolkata’s iconic Victoria Memorial was draped in 7500 square feet Tricolor in presence of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Dhankhar was also given a memento of the flag hoisted at Mt. Rhenock in the Sikkim Himalayas at an altitude of 16,500 feet.

“Congratulations on the eve of our 75th Independence Day. This has a special significance as it marks the beginning of the 75th year of India’s independence. Let us all participate #AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav and recall the heroic deeds of our sung and unsung heroes,” wrote Dhankhar on Twitter.

Notably, Victoria Memorial Hall along with Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling and India Tourism Kolkata had decided to cover Victoria Memorial Hall with a 7500 square feet National flag on 75th Independence Day.

Speaking at this initiative, Jayanta Sengupta, Curator and Secretary, Victoria Memorial Hall said that the irony of history cannot be missed by anybody in this symbolic and spectacular event.

“India Tourism Kolkata and HMI, Darjeeling, had taken a unique initiative on the 75th Independence Day and Victoria Memorial being one of the grandest buildings and icon of the city is chosen for this spectacular event,” said Jayanta.

The 7500 square feet Tricolor from the East will go to the West and crossing the northern part of the country will reach south India.

Check out pictures:

Watch Video:

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 10:17 PM IST