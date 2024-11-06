 Video: 54-Yr-Old Athlete Collapses, Dies Of Heart Attack While Talking To Friend Over Phone At Ludhiana Stadium
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: 54-Yr-Old Athlete Collapses, Dies Of Heart Attack While Talking To Friend Over Phone At Ludhiana Stadium

Video: 54-Yr-Old Athlete Collapses, Dies Of Heart Attack While Talking To Friend Over Phone At Ludhiana Stadium

As per reports, the 54-year-old Singh had come to the stadium to participate in the Khedaan Watan Punjab Diyan Season 3.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
@SachinGuptaUP

In a disturbing inicident, athlete Varinder Singh suddenly collapsed and died due to a heart attack while talking to a friend over the phone at Guru Nanak Stadium in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Wednesday. 

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media in which Singh can be seen collapsing as he was talking over the phone while other athletes were present around him. As soon as he fell, others rushed to assist him.

Watch the video here: 

As per reports, the 54-year-old Singh had come to the stadium to participate in the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Season 3. 

FPJ Shorts
Bihar NMMS 2025 Registration Now Open At scert.bihar.gov.in; Check Details
Bihar NMMS 2025 Registration Now Open At scert.bihar.gov.in; Check Details
Iran's Currency Falls To All-time Low As Trump On Verge Of Clinching US Presidency
Iran's Currency Falls To All-time Low As Trump On Verge Of Clinching US Presidency
'Petticoat Cancer': Can Draping Sarees Tightly Cause Skin Cancer? Know The Causes And Symptoms
'Petticoat Cancer': Can Draping Sarees Tightly Cause Skin Cancer? Know The Causes And Symptoms
Trump’s Comeback And Indian IT Stocks: How The 2024 US Election Is Shaping Market Gains
Trump’s Comeback And Indian IT Stocks: How The 2024 US Election Is Shaping Market Gains

The competition began on Monday in five districts of Punjab, including Ludhiana, and includes events such as athletics, baseball, kickboxing and lawn tennis. The event will continue till November 9. 

These events are being held at Guru Nanak Stadium, Multipurpose Hall, Government Girls School Gill and Harvest Lawn Tennis Academy in Jassowal.

Varinder, who came to Ludhiana from Jalandhar, participated in the long jump competition. As per reports, Singh had completed his game by 3 pm but was watching other athletes. At 5:30 pm, he suddenly fell on the ground due to a heart attack.

Read Also
Pune Shocking Viral Video: 'Garba King' Ashok Mali Dies Of Severe Heart Attack While Performing At...
article-image

A medical team was present nearby and immediately rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Varinder's wife and son took his body to his hometown Jalandhar for cremation. Varinder's daughter is studying medicine abroad and his son is an engineer in Jalandhar. Varinder himself was an HR in a private company.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Unidentified Men Open Fire At Raj Mandir Hypermarket In Meera Bagh, Police Probe Underway;...

Delhi: Unidentified Men Open Fire At Raj Mandir Hypermarket In Meera Bagh, Police Probe Underway;...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2024, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2024, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

PM Modi's Congratulatory Post To Donald Trump Takes Social Media By Storm, Hits 7.5 Million Views

PM Modi's Congratulatory Post To Donald Trump Takes Social Media By Storm, Hits 7.5 Million Views

Video: 54-Yr-Old Athlete Collapses, Dies Of Heart Attack While Talking To Friend Over Phone At...

Video: 54-Yr-Old Athlete Collapses, Dies Of Heart Attack While Talking To Friend Over Phone At...