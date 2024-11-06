Video: 54-Yr-Old Athlete Collapses, Dies Of Heart Attack While Talking To Friend Over Phone At Ludhiana Stadium

@SachinGuptaUP

In a disturbing inicident, athlete Varinder Singh suddenly collapsed and died due to a heart attack while talking to a friend over the phone at Guru Nanak Stadium in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Wednesday.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media in which Singh can be seen collapsing as he was talking over the phone while other athletes were present around him. As soon as he fell, others rushed to assist him.

Watch the video here:

मौत कब आ जाए, कुछ नहीं पता...💔



लुधियाना के गुरु नानक स्टेडियम में एथलीट वरिंदर सिंह फोन पर दोस्त से बात कर रहे थे। अचानक नीचे गिरे और मौत हो गई। pic.twitter.com/tBtlkDCpQY — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 6, 2024

As per reports, the 54-year-old Singh had come to the stadium to participate in the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Season 3.

The competition began on Monday in five districts of Punjab, including Ludhiana, and includes events such as athletics, baseball, kickboxing and lawn tennis. The event will continue till November 9.

These events are being held at Guru Nanak Stadium, Multipurpose Hall, Government Girls School Gill and Harvest Lawn Tennis Academy in Jassowal.

Varinder, who came to Ludhiana from Jalandhar, participated in the long jump competition. As per reports, Singh had completed his game by 3 pm but was watching other athletes. At 5:30 pm, he suddenly fell on the ground due to a heart attack.

A medical team was present nearby and immediately rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Varinder's wife and son took his body to his hometown Jalandhar for cremation. Varinder's daughter is studying medicine abroad and his son is an engineer in Jalandhar. Varinder himself was an HR in a private company.