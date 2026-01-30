VIDEO: 2 Paragliders Escape Unhurt After They Collide Mid-Air, Fall Into Lake During Tehri Festival In Uttarakhand; Rescued By SDRF

2 Paragliders Escape Unhurt After They Collide Mid-Air, Fall Into Lake During Tehri Festival In Uttarakhand (Screengrab) | X/@KumaonJagran

Dehradun: Two paragliders had a close shave after they collided mid-air and fell into a lake in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district on Thursday (January 29). The incident was caught on camera, and the video also surfaced online. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team immediately reached the spot and rescued the paragliding pilots.

The incident took place during the three-day Acro Festival & SIV Championship Tehri 2026 when the paragliders lost control. The SDRF team reportedly pulled the paragliders out of the Tehri Lake without any delay.

Video Of The Incident:

A major mishap was averted at Tehri Lake during the Acro Festival and SIV Championship Tehri 2026 on January 29.



Two paragliding pilots lost control and fell into the lake, but the SDRF team, already on standby, rescued both of them immediately. After medical checks, both pilots… pic.twitter.com/Mbia73T5F9 — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) January 29, 2026

As part of security arrangements for the festival, SDRF teams were already deployed in the Pratapnagar area and around Tehri Lake, reported The Times of India. Both pilots underwent a preliminary medical examination. They are reported to be safe.

Two naval officers narrowly escaped unhurt after their parachutes entangled mid-air:

A similar incident took place in January last year, when two naval pilots escaped unhurt after their parachutes entangled during descent in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam. The incident took place during an operational demonstration at the Rama Krishna Beach during the Eastern Naval Command’s operational demonstration rehearsal. The officers fell into the sea.

2 #MARCOS skydivers of #IndianNavy collided mid-air yesterday during a special ops demo by ENC at Vizag's R K Beach. They feel into the sea with their entangled parachutes, unhurt. A Navy team rescued both immediately.



Video: Vizag Insight (Enlarged for clarity)

Photo: The… pic.twitter.com/KLnSsSVknH — Anantha Krishnan M🇮🇳 (@writetake) January 3, 2025

They reportedly reached the shore safely. The incident was captured on camera, and soon the video went viral. In the video, it could be seen that while descending, the parachutes of the naval officers got entangled. The officers could not control their descent, and they fell into the water near the Rama Krishna Beach.