 VIDEO: 2 Paragliders Escape Unhurt After They Collide Mid-Air, Fall Into Lake During Tehri Festival In Uttarakhand; Rescued By SDRF
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: 2 Paragliders Escape Unhurt After They Collide Mid-Air, Fall Into Lake During Tehri Festival In Uttarakhand; Rescued By SDRF

VIDEO: 2 Paragliders Escape Unhurt After They Collide Mid-Air, Fall Into Lake During Tehri Festival In Uttarakhand; Rescued By SDRF

Two paragliders narrowly escaped injury after colliding mid-air and falling into Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district during the Acro Festival & SIV Championship Tehri 2026. The incident was caught on camera. SDRF teams, already deployed for the event, quickly rescued both pilots, who were later found safe after medical checks.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
2 Paragliders Escape Unhurt After They Collide Mid-Air, Fall Into Lake During Tehri Festival In Uttarakhand (Screengrab) | X/@KumaonJagran

Dehradun: Two paragliders had a close shave after they collided mid-air and fell into a lake in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district on Thursday (January 29). The incident was caught on camera, and the video also surfaced online. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team immediately reached the spot and rescued the paragliding pilots.

The incident took place during the three-day Acro Festival & SIV Championship Tehri 2026 when the paragliders lost control. The SDRF team reportedly pulled the paragliders out of the Tehri Lake without any delay.

Video Of The Incident:

As part of security arrangements for the festival, SDRF teams were already deployed in the Pratapnagar area and around Tehri Lake, reported The Times of India. Both pilots underwent a preliminary medical examination. They are reported to be safe.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 2 Paragliders Escape Unhurt After They Collide Mid-Air, Fall Into Lake During Tehri Festival In Uttarakhand; Rescued By SDRF
VIDEO: 2 Paragliders Escape Unhurt After They Collide Mid-Air, Fall Into Lake During Tehri Festival In Uttarakhand; Rescued By SDRF
Silver, Gold Futures Fall After Record Highs, Here’s What’s Driving The Price Correction
Silver, Gold Futures Fall After Record Highs, Here’s What’s Driving The Price Correction
Zaheer Pasha Survives Early Jolt To Enter Next Round As Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy Begins
Zaheer Pasha Survives Early Jolt To Enter Next Round As Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy Begins
JPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 Notification Out At jpsc.gov.in; Prelims Exam On March 8
JPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 Notification Out At jpsc.gov.in; Prelims Exam On March 8
Read Also
Narrow Escape On Camera: Australian Skydiver Hangs On Aircraft After Parachute Tangles Mid-Air |...
article-image

Two naval officers narrowly escaped unhurt after their parachutes entangled mid-air:

A similar incident took place in January last year, when two naval pilots escaped unhurt after their parachutes entangled during descent in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam. The incident took place during an operational demonstration at the Rama Krishna Beach during the Eastern Naval Command’s operational demonstration rehearsal. The officers fell into the sea.

They reportedly reached the shore safely. The incident was captured on camera, and soon the video went viral. In the video, it could be seen that while descending, the parachutes of the naval officers got entangled. The officers could not control their descent, and they fell into the water near the Rama Krishna Beach.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video Shows Jeep Driver Dangerously Dragging Man On Bonnet After Colliding With E-Rickshaw In...
Viral Video Shows Jeep Driver Dangerously Dragging Man On Bonnet After Colliding With E-Rickshaw In...
VIDEO: 2 Paragliders Escape Unhurt After They Collide Mid-Air, Fall Into Lake During Tehri Festival...
VIDEO: 2 Paragliders Escape Unhurt After They Collide Mid-Air, Fall Into Lake During Tehri Festival...
Telangana: 22 Students Hospitalised After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School In Sangareddy
Telangana: 22 Students Hospitalised After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School In Sangareddy
Uttar Pradesh To Relaunch 100-Day TB Case-Finding Drive From February To Accelerate Elimination...
Uttar Pradesh To Relaunch 100-Day TB Case-Finding Drive From February To Accelerate Elimination...
Economic Survey Pushes ‘Growth With Resilience’ Path, Linking Climate Action With India’s...
Economic Survey Pushes ‘Growth With Resilience’ Path, Linking Climate Action With India’s...