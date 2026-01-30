 Viral Video Shows Jeep Driver Dangerously Dragging Man On Bonnet After Colliding With E-Rickshaw In UP’s Rampur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaViral Video Shows Jeep Driver Dangerously Dragging Man On Bonnet After Colliding With E-Rickshaw In UP’s Rampur

Viral Video Shows Jeep Driver Dangerously Dragging Man On Bonnet After Colliding With E-Rickshaw In UP’s Rampur

A incident of hit-and-run in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur has gone viral after a jeep collided with an e-rickshaw and allegedly attempted to flee, dragging a man on its bonnet. The video shows the vehicle speeding and turning sharply while the man clung on. Police said an FIR has been registered at Bilaspur police station.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
A screengrab from the viral video that shows the e-rickshaw driver on the jeep's bonnet | X/@ranvijaylive

A shocking incident in Rampur has gone viral on social media, showing a jeep dragging a man on its bonnet after colliding with an e-rickshaw. The video, which has drawn sharp public reactions, reportedly took place on a local road, with some viewers speculating the jeep may be a government vehicle.

Jeep Collides With E-Rickshaw and Flees

The video shows a jeep, possibly a Mahindra SUV, colliding with an e-rickshaw. Instead of stopping, the jeep driver accelerated, attempting to flee the scene. The e-rickshaw driver, trying to prevent the escape, stepped in front of the vehicle and grabbed onto it.

Man Dragged on Bonnet

FPJ Shorts
91-Year-Old Mahadalit Woman Cremated On Road In Vaishali After Path To Crematorium Blocked By Encroachment
91-Year-Old Mahadalit Woman Cremated On Road In Vaishali After Path To Crematorium Blocked By Encroachment
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 30, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Silver Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 30, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Silver Friday Weekly Draw
From Roti To Noodles: Viral Video Shows Changing School Lunch Habits; Raises Health Concerns
From Roti To Noodles: Viral Video Shows Changing School Lunch Habits; Raises Health Concerns
Four Unauthorized Drones Grounded During Late Ajit Pawar’s Funeral In Baramati Amid Heavy Security Deployment
Four Unauthorized Drones Grounded During Late Ajit Pawar’s Funeral In Baramati Amid Heavy Security Deployment

The video shows the desperate struggle as the man clings to the jeep’s bonnet while it speeds forward. The vehicle then takes a sharp turn, increasing the danger. Eventually, the man is rescued by an individual in khaki, believed to be a police officer, bringing an end to the dangerous chase.

Police Action Taken

Following the viral spread of the video, Rampur police confirmed that an FIR has been registered at Bilaspur Police Station under relevant sections. The police stated that lawful action has been taken in accordance with procedure.

Read Also
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 32,679 Posts Ends Soon At upprpb.in;...
article-image

Public Outrage Online

Netizens reacted strongly to the incident. One user wrote, “There is a reign of terror in the state. Criminals are emboldened… The administration must act strictly to maintain peace and order.”

Another claimed the vehicle might be a government car, while others remarked on the lawlessness of the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

91-Year-Old Mahadalit Woman Cremated On Road In Vaishali After Path To Crematorium Blocked By...
91-Year-Old Mahadalit Woman Cremated On Road In Vaishali After Path To Crematorium Blocked By...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 30, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 30, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Supreme Court Declines To Grant Minimum Wage Rights To Domestic Workers, Urges States To Address...
Supreme Court Declines To Grant Minimum Wage Rights To Domestic Workers, Urges States To Address...
VIDEO: Portion Of Building Collapses In Delhi's Preet Vihar; Firefighters On Spot
VIDEO: Portion Of Building Collapses In Delhi's Preet Vihar; Firefighters On Spot
PM Modi Says India-EU FTA Opens Vast Global Market, Boosts Jobs, Exports And Opportunities For Youth...
PM Modi Says India-EU FTA Opens Vast Global Market, Boosts Jobs, Exports And Opportunities For Youth...