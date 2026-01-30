Viral Video Shows Jeep Driver Dangerously Dragging Man On Bonnet After Colliding With E-Rickshaw In UP’s Rampur

A screengrab from the viral video that shows the e-rickshaw driver on the jeep's bonnet | X/@ranvijaylive

A shocking incident in Rampur has gone viral on social media, showing a jeep dragging a man on its bonnet after colliding with an e-rickshaw. The video, which has drawn sharp public reactions, reportedly took place on a local road, with some viewers speculating the jeep may be a government vehicle.

Jeep Collides With E-Rickshaw and Flees

The video shows a jeep, possibly a Mahindra SUV, colliding with an e-rickshaw. Instead of stopping, the jeep driver accelerated, attempting to flee the scene. The e-rickshaw driver, trying to prevent the escape, stepped in front of the vehicle and grabbed onto it.

Man Dragged on Bonnet

The video shows the desperate struggle as the man clings to the jeep’s bonnet while it speeds forward. The vehicle then takes a sharp turn, increasing the danger. Eventually, the man is rescued by an individual in khaki, believed to be a police officer, bringing an end to the dangerous chase.

Police Action Taken

Following the viral spread of the video, Rampur police confirmed that an FIR has been registered at Bilaspur Police Station under relevant sections. The police stated that lawful action has been taken in accordance with procedure.

Public Outrage Online

Netizens reacted strongly to the incident. One user wrote, “There is a reign of terror in the state. Criminals are emboldened… The administration must act strictly to maintain peace and order.”

Another claimed the vehicle might be a government car, while others remarked on the lawlessness of the state.