PM Modi Says India-EU FTA Opens Vast Global Market, Boosts Jobs, Exports And Opportunities For Youth And Industry

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with EU has opened a vast market for Indian goods and created major opportunities for India’s youth, farmers, manufacturers and service sector professionals. He urged industry leaders to focus on quality and capacity enhancement to fully benefit from the deal.

Addressing the media in the Parliament complex ahead of the start of the Budget Session, he said FTA marked a bright beginning to the quarter and offered a glimpse of the promise of the coming century.

He described the FTA with the European Union as a deal for an ambitious India and said it would help Indians explore global avenues.

The Prime Minister said the agreement with 27 countries would bring significant opportunities for young people, farmers, manufacturers and those in the service sector who wish to work or expand their presence abroad. Expressing confidence in the Indian industry, he said manufacturers would seize the opportunity to strengthen their capabilities but cautioned them against complacency, stressing the need to maintain high-quality standards.