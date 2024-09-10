 Video: 1 Labourer Died, 4 Severely Injured As Stack Of Wheat Sacks Suddenly Collapses On Them While Working In Warehouse In Gujarat’s Amreli
One worker died and several others were injured after a stack of wheat sacks fell on them while they were working inside a warehouse in Gujarat’s Amreli

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
In a tragic incident, one worker died and four others were injured after a stack of wheat sacks fell on them while they were working inside a warehouse in Gujarat’s Amreli on Tuesday.

A purported video of the incident has now surfaced on social media showing labourers unloading wheat sacks when the whole lot suddenly collapsed, burying them underneath. 

The footage has since gone viral on social media, raising concerns about the safety conditions for workers in such environments.

Injured workers' condition remains critical

As per reports, fellow workers immediately rushed to rescue those trapped, but one worker had already succumbed to his injuries by the time they were pulled out. 

The injured were quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

According to initial police investigations, the accident occurred due to improper handling of the wheat sacks and a lack of adequate safety measures in the warehouse.

Five workers were present at the time, attempting to unload the sacks when one at the bottom slipped, triggering the collapse. 

Body of the deceased sent for post-mortem

The police have sent the body of the deceased worker for post-mortem and are conducting a thorough investigation. 

Authorities have stated that necessary action will be taken based on their findings, with a focus on addressing the absence of proper safety protocols at the site.

