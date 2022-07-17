Vice Presidential Polls: Jagdeep Dhankhar rewarded by BJP for antagonising Mamata Banerjee, says West Bengal minister

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata: A day after Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was declared as the NDA candidate for the post of vice president, TMC MoS for Health and Finance, Chandrima Bhattacharya on Sunday claimed that Dhankhar has been ‘rewarded’ by BJP for ‘antagonizing’ Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Jagdeep Dhankhar always behaved like a BJP cadre and has been rewarded for antagonizing Mamata Banerjeee and disrupting the work of the state government,” said Chandrima while attending a programme in Kolkata.

It may be noted that after his name was declared, Dhankhar on Sunday once again met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Dhankhar before returning to Kolkata on Monday is scheduled to file his nomination.

Taking potshots at the Trinamool Congress, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar stated that the TMC should also vote for Dhankhar.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that if she knew NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu’s name then she would have spoken with the Opposition to support Murmu. Now, before the name of Opposition’s vice president candidate, NDA has declared the name so they should support Dhankhar,” said Majumdar.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress today didn’t attend the opposition meeting at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar to decide on the candidate for vice president. It has been learnt that apart from CPI (M) and Congress, Dhankhar on Sunday had called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to seek her support.

However, the Chief Minister has called for a meeting with all TMC MPs on July 21 to discuss the Monsoon Session of the Parliament and the vice presidential election.

According to sources, the names of former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s father Sisir Adhikari and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta are coming up for the post of next Governor of Bengal.