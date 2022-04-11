'Vibrant Villages Programme': PM Modi asks officials to stay overnight at border villages over development work

In a view of the comprehensive development of villages on Indian borders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested all of the Ministries, to appoint senior officers for one night at the very least for one evening to evaluate challenges and socio-economic circumstances confronted by folks residing in villages near China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar.

PM Modi earlier last week had met with all secretaries of the Government of India and unveiled the 'Vibrant Villages Programme'.

Modi, after interacting with the secretaries, laid down a list of directives. The 16-point directive, released by the government on April 4, highlights the PM’s emphasis on job creation, skill upgradation, fiscal discipline and more.

"Employment generation should be given high priority and should be the focus of government initiative across public and private sectors. Every ministry/department should immediately take steps to fill up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts," the directive mentioned.

The government must act as a facilitator and agent for economic development, the PM had directed the secretaries. "It is imperative to handhold the private sector to give impetus to manufacturing and job creation and help Indian companies become world leaders," he had said.

Modi also directed the secretaries to launch an initiative under Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to build 75 water bodies in each district under MGNREGA by August 15, 2022.

In a letter written to all the concerned secretaries on April 7, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked the ministries to depute officers for visit and night stay in the border villages covered under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP). These officers will give a practical prescription for all-round development and mainstreaming of villages, HT had reported.

(with sources inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 07:01 PM IST