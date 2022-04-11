Maharashtra: Mos Raosaheb Danve flags off Manmad - Mumbai Special Train, says 'railways have taken various initiatives under PM Modi leadership

Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines and Dr. Bharati Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare on Monday flagged off the Manmad-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai Special train service from Manmad railway station.

MLA Suhas Kande, Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager and Principal heads of departments of Central Railway were present at CSMT headquarters. S.S. Kedia, Divisional Railway Manager, Bhusaval Division was present at Manmad.

While addressing the gathering on the occasion Raosaheb Patil Danve said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railways have taken various initiatives. The railways aimed to complete 100% electrification of its broad gauge lines by the end of 2023.

The railways are also working towards station development, dedicated freight corridor, doubling etc. During Covid-19 pandemic threat when everything was closed, only the railways continued its freight and parcel operation to maintain the supply chain for the benefit of its citizens.

Dr. Bharti Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare expressed her gratitude towards Railways for considering her demand to run this train for the benefit of farmers, traders, students and daily commuters.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 06:28 PM IST