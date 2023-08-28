VHP Yatra In Nuh: Only Locals Allowed In District, Security Tightened At Gurugram Border & Other Areas (WATCH)

Security tightened in Nuh and surrounding areas | ANI

Security has been tightened in Nuh district and the surrounding border areas in view of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Yatra in Nuh on Monday (August 28). On the VHP Yatra (procession) in Nuh, Rajender, IG, South Range, Rewari said, "The local and state administration has denied the permission (for the Yatra) for law and order reasons and force deployment has been done in the area. Section 144 has also been imposed. I would appeal to the people to maintain a peaceful environment through mutual understanding."

Inspector Kuldeep Singh, Haryana Police, said, "Security arrangements have been made in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for Yatra today. The situation is peaceful here. Permission has not been granted to conduct 'Yatra'. Only locals of Nuh are allowed to enter the district, outside vehicles are returned from this point."

Morning visuals from Nuh showed heavy deployment and security in place in the district. The police is ensuring that no outsiders enter the district to disturb the law and order situation in Nuh. Inspector Kuldeep Singh, Haryana Police said, "Situation is peaceful here. Permission has not been granted to conduct Yatra. Only locals of Nuh are allowed to enter the district."

Watch: Heavy police and special forces deployment in Nuh in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for Yatra.

Security has been tightened in Nuh and surrounding areas in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for Yatra. Visuals from Nuh-Gurugram border.

Dharambir Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Haryana Police, said, "At Nuh-Gurugram border, we are checking suspicious people before providing them entry. People with ID cards from Nuh are only being allowed to go ahead. Checkpoints have been installed, in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for Yatra."

Visuals from Rewasan toll plaza, where strict checking was conducted and deployment done to ensure security and avoid entry of any anti-social elements or miscreants in Nuh district from the border point.

Haryana government denies permission, VHP says don't need any permission

On Monday, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that permission had been denied to the Yatra considering the law and order situation challenge in Nuh that has prevailed for the last one month. CM Khattar said that instead of Yatra, people should visit the local temples and offer 'jalabhishek' (a ritual) inside the temple itself. However, VHP remained defiant and said that they did not need any permission for holding the Yatra and announced that the Yatra would be held on Monday (August 28) at 11 am.

