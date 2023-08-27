'Go To Local Temples Instead': Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar On Nod Denied To Yatra; VHP Says 'Don't Need Permission' (WATCH)

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | PTI

Speaking on the reasons that led to deniel of permission to the "Brijmandal Shobha Yatra" that was scheduled in Haryana's Nuh district by VHP on Monday (August 28), Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that considering the riots that took place in Nuh just a month back, it is the government's duty to maintain law and order in the state. "We made an appeal and after that the administration, police and government has taken the decision that rather than doing an yatra, people should go to the local temples and do jalabhishek ceremony or programme," said Khattar. Khattar also appealed to the people to do the jalabhishek in temples near where they are rather than going where there is some sort of demonstration held. The Haryana CM said that considering people's faith, jalabhishek has been allowed in temples on Monday but no permission has been given for the yatra.

VHP says will hold Yatra

However, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that it needs no permission to hold the "Brijmandal Shobha Yatra" and announced that it will hold the yatra as planned on Monday, August 28, 11 am in Haryana's Nuh. "Jal Abhishek Yatra will be taken out at 11 am tomorrow. Since it is a pilgrimage, there is no need to take permission for this," said VHP leader Vinod Bansal as Haryana administration denies permission to hold the procession in Nuh on Monday.

Nuh violence

Nuh had witnessed communal violence on July 3. The riots claimed six lives and caused damage to public and private properties. The district was put under curfew for days with limited relaxation to residents. Heavy police deployment is still present in Nuh to avoid any flare-up.

The Haryana government on Saturday (August 26) ordered temporary suspension of mobile internet services in Nuh till August 28 midnight. The Nuh district administration has ordered the rural and town bodies to set up "Thikri Pehra" (patrolling) in all the villages and towns of Nuh district till August 28, Monday.

