Veraval Poonj Festival Tragedy: 3 Devotees Electrocuted At Momai Mataji Temple |

Veraval: What was meant to be a sacred celebration turned into an unimaginable tragedy when three devotees lost their lives due to electrocution during the revered Poonj festival at Sama Momai Mataji’s Madh in Sidokar village of Veraval taluka on the early hours of Wednesday morning

The festival, held annually on the eighth day of Navratri and considered a holy occasion for the Rabari community, was in its final stages when disaster struck early Wednesday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, it had been raining around 4:30 am when three devotees sought shelter near a tea stall close to the temple premises. In an attempt to avoid the downpour, they stood near an electric panel board. Within moments, a sudden short circuit occurred, sending a fatal current that claimed their lives instantly.

The deceased have been identified as Bharat Naranbhai Galchar (18), a resident of Talala, Harshal Bharatbhai Chauhan (13), a resident of Ronaj, and Karshan Govind Maru (45), a resident of Vadodara.

“The entire village woke up to shocking news. What was supposed to be a morning of devotion and prayers turned into mourning,” said a visibly shaken local resident.

The bodies of the victims have been shifted to Veraval Civil Hospital for postmortem examination. Police officials have launched an inquiry into the cause of the short circuit and whether safety precautions were overlooked in the temple premises.

Community leaders expressed grief over the accident. “This is a heartbreaking tragedy for our community. The Poonj festival has always been a celebration of faith and unity, but this incident has left everyone devastated,” said a Rabari elder.

The two-day Poonj program, celebrated with grandeur every year, ended under the shadow of sorrow. Instead of festive beats of devotional music, the village now echoes with cries of grief.

The tragedy has raised urgent questions about electrical safety during mass religious gatherings. For the families of the deceased, however, the loss is immeasurable.

“This Navratri, joy has turned into tears for us,” said a grieving relative at the hospital.