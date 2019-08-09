Vellore LS poll: DMK's DM Kathir Anand leads after 11th round of counting

Vellore: DMK candidate D M Kathir Anand is leading after the 11th round of counting for the by-poll at Vellore Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu. AIADMK candidate A C Shanmugam is trailing by 14,214 votes.

Lok Sabha by-poll to Vellore constituency was held on August 5. Voting in Vellore parliamentary constituency was rescinded by President Ram Nath Kovind on the April 16 recommendation of the Election Commission.

A large amount of unaccounted cash had allegedly been seized from a warehouse belonging to a DMK candidate in the state.