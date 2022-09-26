e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed

Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed

Ten others were injured in the accident that took place at 8:30 pm on Sunday in Ghiyaghi in Banjar subdivision.

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed |

Shimla: Three students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Varanasi were among 10 tourists killed as a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, officials said on Monday.

Ten others were injured in the accident that took place at 8:30 pm on Sunday in Ghiyaghi in Banjar subdivision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences to the kin of the deceased; all possible help is being provided to the injured, tweeted PMO.

BJP MLA from Banjar Surender Shourie streamed a video on Facebook at 12.45 am on Monday, informing people about the accident.

The injured were first taken to Banjar hospital from where they have been referred to a Kullu hospital after being given first aid, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sukesh Chandrashekar Case: Relief for Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi court grants interim bail

Sukesh Chandrashekar Case: Relief for Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi court grants interim bail

Rajasthan political crisis: Central leaders to persuade Congress MLAs to hold one-to-one meeting

Rajasthan political crisis: Central leaders to persuade Congress MLAs to hold one-to-one meeting

Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed

Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed

Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 43,415

Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 43,415

PM Narendra Modi announces online competition to name India's new cheetahs

PM Narendra Modi announces online competition to name India's new cheetahs