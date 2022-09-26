Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed |

Shimla: Three students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Varanasi were among 10 tourists killed as a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, officials said on Monday.

Ten others were injured in the accident that took place at 8:30 pm on Sunday in Ghiyaghi in Banjar subdivision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences to the kin of the deceased; all possible help is being provided to the injured, tweeted PMO.

7 people were killed & 10 injured after a tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff yesterday on NH-305 in Kullu pic.twitter.com/UtvhbhXNXs — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

BJP MLA from Banjar Surender Shourie streamed a video on Facebook at 12.45 am on Monday, informing people about the accident.

The injured were first taken to Banjar hospital from where they have been referred to a Kullu hospital after being given first aid, he added.