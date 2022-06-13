Vat Purnima 2022: Date, time, shubh muhurat, all you need know about Vat Savitri Vrat

Vat Savitri, also known as Vat Purnima, is a traditional festival celebrated by married women for the longevity, well-being, and prosperity of their husbands. This year, Vat Savitri Vrat will be celebrated on June 14.
During, Vat Purnima married Hindu woman ties a ceremonial thread around a banyan tree, seeking the same husband in the next 7 births. On this day, Hindu women observe a day-long fast. The celebration is based on the legend of Savitri and Satyavan, where Savitri “got back” her husband Satyavan’s life from Yama, the god of death.
Vat Purnima Puja Timing:
Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:02 PM on Jun 13, 2022
Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:21 PM on Jun 14, 2022
Here’s how to perform Vat Purnima puja:
Vat Savitri puja can be performed alone or in a groups.
Women dress in traditional attire, adorn their hands with henna and wear jewellery.
Pour Ganga water on the sacred thread and tie it around the banyan tree.
Priest performs the puja and narrates the story of Savitri and Satyavan.
Offer soaked pulses, fruits, and rice as bhog. This bhog is later consumed by women while breaking the vrat.
Worship the tree by applying vermillon, chandan and offering flowers and fruits to the tree.
After completing all the rituals women seek blessings of their husbands and elder members of the family.