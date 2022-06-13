Vat Purnima 2022: Date, time, shubh muhurat, all you need know about Vat Savitri Vrat | File Photo

Vat Savitri, also known as Vat Purnima, is a traditional festival celebrated by married women for the longevity, well-being, and prosperity of their husbands. This year, Vat Savitri Vrat will be celebrated on June 14.

During, Vat Purnima married Hindu woman ties a ceremonial thread around a banyan tree, seeking the same husband in the next 7 births. On this day, Hindu women observe a day-long fast. The celebration is based on the legend of Savitri and Satyavan, where Savitri “got back” her husband Satyavan’s life from Yama, the god of death.

Vat Purnima Puja Timing:

Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:02 PM on Jun 13, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:21 PM on Jun 14, 2022

Here’s how to perform Vat Purnima puja: