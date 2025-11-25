PM Modi Visits Saptamandir In Ayodhya, Performs Rituals Ahead Of Sacred Saffron Flag Hoisting At Ram Mandir | VIDEO | X

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Saptamandir complex in Ayodhya on Tuesday morning (November 25) and performed rituals ahead of the Dhwajarohan ceremony at the newly completed Ram Mandir. He was also accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to hoist a saffron flag on the temple shikhar, to mark the completion of the shrine’s construction.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prime Minister offers prayers across temples before heading to Ram Mandir

PM Modi arrived in Ayodhya earlier in the day and was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Before proceeding to the Ram Mandir, he offered prayers at several important temples in the city.

His first stop was the Sheshavatar Mandir, where he performed rituals, followed by a visit to the Saptamandir, which houses shrines dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Saptmandir, which houses temples of Maharshi Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Agastya, Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari. pic.twitter.com/QJ8sJ7Vd1w — IANS (@ians_india) November 25, 2025

The Prime Minister later visited the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, where he and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat offered prayers amid Vedic chants. Visuals released from the temple complex also showed the first images of the Ram Darbar ahead of the ceremony.

A sculptor from the Ram Darbar, Prashant Pandey, spoke to reporters saying, “It is our eyes and heart which see things. I cannot express in words the joy in my heart. We have been blessed with this good fortune.”

#WATCH | Ayodhya Dhwajarohan | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/JM9qKbb8Uu — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2025

Ayodhya prepares for flag hoisting as crowds gather and performances begin

Devotees began arriving early in the morning. According to reports, special prasad was delivered to the temple for distribution to those attending the ceremony, while prayers were held across the city on the occasion of Vivah Panchami.

Local artists carrying traditional instruments performed along the route of the Prime Minister’s arrival. PM Modi’s procession covered one kilometre, passing 12 planned welcome points and seven cultural platforms featuring music and dance. The saffron flag, a 10 foot by 20 foot right angled triangular banner featuring a radiant sun, an Om symbol and the Kovidara tree, will be hoisted around noon in the presence of dignitaries.

Former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid case, Iqbal Ansari, has also been invited to attend the ceremony.