PM Modi In Ayodhya: Live Streaming Of Grand Saffron Flag Hoisting At Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist a grand saffron flag at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Tuesday, November 25. The event will mark the formal completion of the Ram Temple.

The Prime Minister will hoist the flag atop the 191-foot-high shikhara of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. People can witness the grand event live on the official YouTube of PM Modi.

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols — Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree — each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition.

The Kovidara tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

Hoisting of the flag will coincide with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami.

Ahead of the ceremony, he visted Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir. PM Modi also visited Mata Annapurna Mandir.

Earlier today, CM Yogi called the event the "renaissance of Sanatan culture." In an X post, CM Yogi wrote, "In the foremost of the seven sacred cities, the divine Shri Ayodhya Dham, today, from the sacred hands of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, a grand saffron flag is about to be hoisted atop the spire of the Lord Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple."

"This divine message of the renaissance of Sanatan culture is infusing indomitable spiritual and soulful energy throughout the entire Bharatvarsha. The faith, penance, and anticipation of crores of Ram devotees are today about to be established at a new pinnacle. The nation is today immersed in Ram, immersed in Dharma," he added.

The Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple was held on January 22, 2024.