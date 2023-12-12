Vasundhara Raje 'Shocked' To Read Bhajan Lal Sharma's Name In Chit During Rajasthan CM Announcement, Claims Viral Video

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sprung a surprise on Tuesday (December 12) by declaring Bhajanlal Sharma, a first-time MLA, as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The announcement took everyone by surprise, as Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, Kirori Lal Meena and even Baba Balaknath were considered a front-runner for the CM's post.

However, it was Vasundhara Raje, who announced the name of Bhajanlal Sharma as the Rajasthan CM. Now, a video is going viral on social media, with the claim that Vasundhara Raje was given a chit by the BJP and was told to open it during the press conference.

Several netizens took to X and commented on Raje's expression upon opening the chit. They claimed that the former Rajasthan CM looked 'shocked' on opening the chit. Rajnath Singh is also seen in the video, laughing after the chit is opened.

No one knows the truth behind the claims. However, the video is going viral is being extensively shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Yesterday, Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Today, Vasundhara Raje Scindia



Betrayal after betrayal by the BJP high command for the old guards. Just look at her face. 💔#RajasthanCM pic.twitter.com/nE1DOUWZ3A — Amock (@Politics_2022_) December 12, 2023

Reason behind video going viral

The reason behind the video going viral with the claim is because of the strong lobbying done by Vasundhara Raje to get the Chief Minister's post.

Not only had she tried to get party MLAs on her side, but also went to Delhi to meet the BJP leadership for another stint as the CM.

Though, things didn't turn out the way she would have wanted them to. Vasundhara, hoping to be named Rajasthan CM herself, was given the job of 'suggesting' Bhajan Lal Sharma's name as the Chief Minister. The BJP observers team consisting of members Pralhad Joshi and Vinod Tawde had also reached Jaipur to expedite the process by conveying BJP leadership's decision regarding Rajasthan CM post.

Bhajan Lal Sharma in his speech post the annoucement even thanked Vasundhara Raje for suggesting his name as the Chief Minister, after Rajnath Singh announced that it was Raje who suggested Sharma's name for the state's top post.