First-Time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma To Take Oath As Rajasthan CM On His Birthday On December 15

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Rajasthan CM-designate, with Rajnath Singh | X/ANI

Jaipur: Bhajan Lal Sharma, the CM designate of Rajasthan, will be taking oath as Rajasthan CM on December 15. It is also Bhajan Lal Sharma's birthday on December 15. Bharat Lal Sharma was born on 15 December, 1968, in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

According to initial reports, the oath taking ceremony of Bhajan Lal Sharma will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, official word is awaited on it.

Earlier on Tuesday (December 12), the name of Bhajan Lal Sharma was announced as Rajasthan Chief Minister. The low-profile Bhajan Lal was selected by the party despite names of heavyweights like Vasundhara Raje, Kirodi Lal Meena and Baba Balaknath making rounds for the CM's post.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was in Jaipur along with the BJP's observers team, announced that Bhajan Lal Sharma will be the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were named as the deputy chief ministers.

Speaking after named as the CM-designate by the BJP, Bhajan Lal Sharma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for giving him the responsibility of running the state of Rajasthan.

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma says, "...I would like to assure you that all the MLAs of Rajasthan will definitely meet the expectations that the people have with us, with the BJP. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we will ensure holistic development of… pic.twitter.com/CAF23kys4O — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

Rajasthan CM designate Bhajanlal Sharma's wife Geet Sharma in Jaipur said, "I thank the public and all the leaders. This a blessing given by Modi ji."

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM designate Bhajanlal Sharma's wife Geet Sharma in Jaipur says, "I thank the public and all the leaders. This a blessing given by Modi ji ..." pic.twitter.com/XjNN7plj6B — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

Rajasthan CM designate Bhajanlal Sharma's mother Gomti Devi said, "It has happened by God's will...I had never thought this would happen."

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM designate Bhajanlal Sharma's mother Gomti Devi says, "It has happened by God's will...I had never thought this would happen." pic.twitter.com/nvKAeEyRVp — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

Former Rajasthan CM and incumbent Ashok Gehlot of Congress who lost the elections also congratulated Bhajan Lal Sharma.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Shri Bhajanlal Sharma on being made the leader of BJP Legislative Party. I hope that while working as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, you will maintain the pace of development of the state and will play a role in fulfilling the goal of making Rajasthan the number 1 state of the country," said Ashok Gehlot in his congratulatory post on X.