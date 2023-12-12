Who Is Bhajan Lal Sharma? 1st Time BJP MLA And Long-Time RSS Member To Take Oath As Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma met Governor Kalraj Mishra to stake claim to form the government in the state. | ANI

Jaipur: In a surprise move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (December 12) announced the name of Bhajan Lal Sharma as the chief minister of Rajasthan. The little known or low profile Bhajan Lal Sharma, now in the limelight after named the CM designate, has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for a long time.

4 time state party general secretary

Bhajan Lal Sharma has been Rajasthan BJP general secretary of the party four times. He is an MLA from the Sanganer seat.

Bhajan Lal Sharma is a voter from the Bharatpur constituency in Rajasthan.

Educational Qualification

Bhajan Lal Sharma is a post-graduate - MA in Politics from Rajasthan University in Jaipur.

Wealth

Bhajan Lal Sharma's wealth - assets is Rs 1.46 crore and his liabilities are Rs 35 lakh, according to MyNeta.in

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma says, "...I would like to assure you that all the MLAs of Rajasthan will definitely meet the expectations that the people have with us, with the BJP. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we will ensure holistic development of… pic.twitter.com/CAF23kys4O — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

According to reports, the name of Bhajan Lal as Rajasthan Chief Minister was announced by senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje, who was herself in the race for the CM's post.

Bhajan Lal also met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra to stake claim to the top post.

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma along with his two deputy CMs meets Governor Kalraj Mishra to stake claim to form the government in the state pic.twitter.com/l7jDeq7uFq — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were announced as the deputy CMs by Rajnath Singh.

Rajasthan elections took place on 199 seats out of the 200 assembly seats. The voting date was November 25 and elections in the Karanpur constituency was after Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar passed away.

The BJP won 115 seats out of 199 and the Ashok Gehlot government and Congress secured 69 seats, losing to the BJP.