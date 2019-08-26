Vasundhara Raje emerges as top contender for Rajasthan BJP chief’s post

Jaipur: The state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party remains without a president, since the death of last President Madan Lal Saini in June this year. Saini was also a Rajya Sabha member.

BJP which is ruling at the Centre and has its government in several states in the country has not been able to find a replacement for Saini.

Former Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje, who was sidelined by the party during and after the Lok Sabha election, has been lobbying for the state party chief’s post.

She met J P Nadda, the executive president of the BJP and apprised him about the political situation in the state. Vasundhara, though sidelined, still enjoys the support of the majority of the 72 MLAS and also of the various district units.

The party that won all the 25 seats in the Lok Sabha election after the party was voted out of power in the 2018 Vidhan Sabha election has not been an active political outfit since the demise of Saini.

Several names such as former ministers Vasudev Devnani, Satish Poonia, Madan Dilawar, who are all party's MLAs were floated but there was no unanimity over these names.

All the three are from the RSS background. Poonia is a Jat, a farming community that supported the BJP during the Lok Sabha poll, once looked favourite but he could not muster enough support even of his own Jat community.

Devnani is a Sindhi, but is backed by a very strong RSS lobby, while Madan Dilawar, an SC and a former minister is a veteran of the Hadauti region which is a strong citadel of the BJP in the state.

Vasundhara Raje was not only overlooked but her son, who is a third time MP from Jhalawar was also not given a berth in the Union Cabinet, while persons much junior to him were accommodated in the Union Cabinet.

This irked the former Chief Minister Vasundhara, who left the country and went to the United Kingdom when the Assembly session was on in the state.

Vasundhara is the national vice-president of the BJP but she has not been assigned any work by the BJP. She is now trying to become the chief of the state party unit before the crucial municipal elections.

Vasundhra, it is learnt, has told the executive president, Nadda, that she could give strong leadership to the party as she is backed by not only a large number of MLAs and MPs but also by the various district units.

By Prakash Bhandari