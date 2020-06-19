Vadodara police arrest three for thrashing a Dalit youth and using casteist slur against him

The Vadodara rural police on Thursday arrested three people for allegedly thrashing a Dalit youth and his brother.
According to a report by Indian Express, the incident took place in Gavasad village of Padra taluka, when Chiragkumar Rohit (18) was practicing for entrance examinations of the armed forces. While Rohit was practicing the three accused allegedly used casteist slur against him and mocked him for aspiring to join Army.
Later, Rohit returned home and informed his brother about the incident, who later confronted the group. But, when Rohit's brother confronted them, they reiterated the casteist slur and thrashed Rohit and his brother. After thrashing Rohit and his brother, the accused fled from the spot, reported Indian Express.
In another incident, twelve people were arrested after they thrashed youths in a Dalit locality and charged under the stringent NSA, as per a report by PTI. Under the NSA, a person can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that they are a threat to national security or law and order.
According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the girls belonging to the Dalit community were molested near the village tubewell. When residents of the Dalit locality resisted, they were attacked with sharp-edged weapons and sticks. In the police complaint, 9 people were named while 10 were unidentified.
