Vaccination for 18-44 age group possible once state govts, private centers schedule sessions: Centre

Registrations for all those aged above 18 began on the CoWIN portal or using the Aarogya Setu app to get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting 4 pm on Wednesday as the country gears up for the launch of the third phase of vaccination drive from 1 May. Soon after the registrations began at 4 pm, many users logged in to the Cowin app to register themselves for the vaccination but due to many of them attempting to register themselves there were complaints of the app crashing.

However, the Aarogya Setu soon issued a clarification over the issue and said Cowin Portal is working.

While, MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh said that we got around 25 lakh hits per second on CoWIN. "The response was tremendous, we got around 25 lakh hits per second which resulted into initial hiccups on the website. It’s working fine now, so are the apps (Arogya Setu- Umang)," he added.