 Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Operation At Critical Stage, Medical Equipment Reach Silkyara Site; Visuals Surface
The workers have been trapped since November 12, when the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot got blocked due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
According to officials, the workers are expected to be pulled out from the collapsed tunnel today. | ANI

Uttarkashi: Medical equipment reached the site as efforts to rescue 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi continued on the 12th day on Thursday. According to officials, the workers are expected to be pulled out from the collapsed tunnel today.

The operation to rescue 41 workers trapped inside a Uttarakhand tunnel for the past 12 days is in its critical phase.

Rescue teams

As of midnight, rescue teams had said that about 10 metres of debris separated them from the trapped workers.

According to rescue teams, the operation involved drilling through the debris to push wide pipes for the trapped workers to walk out through. The auger machine, which drills through about 3 metres of debris in an hour, had earlier hit a metal obstruction.

41-bed hospital readied

A 41-bed hospital readied at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for medical examination and care of trapped workers after they are evacuated from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

Rescue workers said the workers would go through a detailed medical examination once they reached the hospital.

Oxygen cylinders

Earlier in the night, NDRF personnel also carried oxygen cylinders at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel to assist in the ongoing rescue operation. The area of entrapment, measuring 8.5 meters in height and 2 kilometres in length, is the built-up portion of the tunnel, offering safety to the labourers with available electricity and water supply.

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: ‘Some Big News Expected In Next 24 Hours’, Says Official Supervising...
article-image

