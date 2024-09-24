Uttarakhand’s Shubhvastram Dedicated To Shri Ram In Ayodhya

Lord Shri Ramlala seated in Ayodhya adorned in Shubhvastram decorated with the world-famous Aipan art of Devbhoomi |

The rich cultural heritage and traditional arts of Uttarakhand are not only getting a new identity but future generations are also getting inspired and joining it. Monday was a day of pride for the people of Uttarakhand when the divine idol of Lord Shri Ramlala seated in Ayodhya was adorned in Shubhvastram decorated with the world-famous Aipan art of Devbhoomi.

About Shubhvastram

This Shubhvastram is not only a symbol of the traditional art and dedication of Uttarakhand, but it also added a new glorious chapter to the cultural prosperity of the state on the national stage.

These Shubhvastras were prepared by the skilled craftsmen of Uttarakhand under the inspiration of Chief Minister (CM) Pushkar Singh Dhami; who himself presented it to Shri Ram temple by delivering it to Ayodhya. This Shubhvastram not only shows the Aipan art of the state but also has a wonderful coordination of devotion and unique craftsmanship of Shram Sadhaks, which has made the cultural image of Uttarakhand more vivid.

Steps Being Taken Towards The Promotion Of Folk Art, Music, Dance & Crafts Of The State

Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, many concrete steps are also being taken towards the promotion of folk art, music, dance, and crafts of the state. Chief Minister Dhami is not only encouraging the local handicrafts and artisans of the state but is also inspiring the youth of the state to connect with their cultural roots and cherish it.

It is the result of CM Dhami’s efforts that the echo of Uttarakhand’s traditional art and culture is now being heard on international platforms as well. The folk arts of Uttarakhand are being prominently presented in various international events, giving the state global recognition and respect. Dhami believes that the cultural heritage of the state should be preserved and promoted with modern resources and techniques so that this invaluable heritage remains safe for generations to come.

Chief Minister Dhami firmly believes that the overall development of the state is possible only when its cultural roots are strong. Therefore, under his leadership, youth are being connected to culture through digital means and social media. In collaboration with cultural institutions and art organizations, youth are being trained in traditional arts, so that they can be proud of their culture and take it further.