Heartbreaking Video! 5-year-old pushes wheelchair with unconscious mother home in Roorkee

Roorkee: In a heart breaking video emerging from Roorkee, Uttarakhand, a 5-year-old boy was seen pushing a wheelchair with his unconscious mother on it in the middle of a busy road on Tuesday. When inquired by a journalist who was passing by from the said route, the child said he was headed towards Piran Kaliyar on foot.

As per a Dainik Roorkee report, the journalist called his advocate friend and with his help they drove her to the civic hospital in Roorkee where they stayed till the woman was said to be out of danger. The child said he did not have a father and he along with his mother beg for a living. On the day of this incident, when the two were out begging, the woman fainted suddenly and hence the little boy was taking her to their hut in Kaliyar.

Woman taken to the hospital at the right time

The little boy's strength and innocence will make your heart melt. There were a lot of passer by's on the road and it gives us some ray of hope that at least somebody stopped to help the poor child. According to the doctors, the woman would have died had she not received medical attention right away. The intervention by the journalist and advocate saved two lives. The child identified as Abid and his mother Sama Parvin are taken care of as of now.

