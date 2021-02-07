Massive flood as glacier breaks near Uttarakhand's Joshimath, 2 ITBP teams at spot

More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal told PTI. "Representatives of the power project have told me that they are not being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site," she said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that two teams of ITBP have reached the spot and three NDRF teams have been rushed from Dehradun."Three additional teams will reach there with help of IAF chopper till evening. SDRF and local administration already on spot," Rai told ANI.

The massive flood in Dhauli Ganga and Joshimath, which was reported near Reni village, 26 kilometers from Joshimath, destroyed many homes situated on the bank of the river.As a precautionary measure, the flow of the Bhagirathi River has been stopped, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said. He informed that Srinagar Dam and Rishikesh Dam have been emptied to prevent the flow of water from Alaknanda.

"I am leaving for the site myself - I request everyone not to spread panic by sharing any old videos. All necessary steps have been taken to deal with the situation," Rawat tweeted.

