Massive flood as glacier breaks near Uttarakhand's Joshimath, 2 ITBP teams at spot

A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, causing a massive flood in the Dhauliganga river and endangering the lives of people living along its banks.
The Rishiganga Power Project was also damaged due to the incident at Raini village in Tapovan area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, reported news agency ANI.
More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal told PTI. "Representatives of the power project have told me that they are not being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site," she said.
Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that two teams of ITBP have reached the spot and three NDRF teams have been rushed from Dehradun."Three additional teams will reach there with help of IAF chopper till evening. SDRF and local administration already on spot," Rai told ANI.
The massive flood in Dhauli Ganga and Joshimath, which was reported near Reni village, 26 kilometers from Joshimath, destroyed many homes situated on the bank of the river.As a precautionary measure, the flow of the Bhagirathi River has been stopped, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said. He informed that Srinagar Dam and Rishikesh Dam have been emptied to prevent the flow of water from Alaknanda.
"I am leaving for the site myself - I request everyone not to spread panic by sharing any old videos. All necessary steps have been taken to deal with the situation," Rawat tweeted.
The water level in the Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following the avalanche near the power project. "A disaster has been reported from Chamoli district. The district administration, police department, and disaster management have been ordered to deal with this disaster. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumors. The government is taking all necessary steps," Rawat said in another tweet.
CM further said the matter of relief is that the flow of the Alaknanda River beyond Nandprayag has become normal. The water level of the river is now one meter above normal but the flow is decreasing.
"The state chief secretary, disaster secretary, police officer, and other teams are constantly monitoring the situation in the disaster control room," he added. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486."
All concerned districts have been alerted in the wake of the incident. Officers and employees of Chamoli District Administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the spot. A warning has been issued for people to avoid going to the banks of the Ganga river. People living on the banks of Alaknanda river are advised to move to safe places at the earliest.
