Uttarakhand News: Cloudburst Ravages Dehradun, 4 Dead, Dozens Displaced - VIDEO

Uttarakhand News: Cloudburst Ravages Dehradun, 4 Dead, Dozens Displaced |

A devastating cloudburst struck Dehradun late Monday night, killing four people and leaving a trail of destruction across the city. Torrential rains triggered flash floods that swept away houses, shops, and vehicles, with the Sahastradhara and Maldevta areas suffering the worst damage.

The downpour damaged a key bridge on the Dehradun-Haridwar National Highway, cutting off traffic for several hours. In Rishikesh, the Chandrabhaga River overflowed, inundating several low-lying areas.

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Public Works Department worked through the night, pulling stranded residents to safety. So far four deaths have been reported, said an official.

Two people initially reported missing were later traced. “The situation was alarming as water currents were extremely strong. Our teams are ensuring no one is left behind,” said an NDRF official on site.

Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman confirmed reports of widespread damage. “Losses have been reported from Sahastradhara, Maldevta, and Mussoorie. Another death is being reported from Mussoorie and is being verified,” he said.

The overflowing Tamsa River flooded the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, with water rising up to the Hanuman statue in its courtyard. Residents described the terrifying night. “Around 4:45 am, the water entered the cave temple. The level rose nearly 10 to 12 feet, submerging the Shivling. We barely managed to climb out with the help of a rope,” said a devotee. Another resident added that logs carried by the current battered the temple, causing heavy damage.

In Sahastradhara, shopkeeper Ramesh Singh broke down recalling how the floodwaters swallowed his livelihood. “I saw my shop being washed away within minutes. I have lost everything I built over years,” he said.

District Magistrate Savin Bansal confirmed rescue operations were underway. “Some shops were washed away and two people are still missing. Relief camps have been set up, and food and medical aid are being provided. Schools have been closed as a precaution,” he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited flood-hit areas on Tuesday morning and assured people of quick restoration of essential services. “Relief work is our top priority. Water and electricity supplies will be restored at the earliest,” he said. In a post on X, the chief minister said he was monitoring the situation personally and prayed for everyone’s safety.

Residents recounted harrowing escapes. “The roar of the water was deafening. We barely managed to save our children,” said Sunita Devi from Raipur, whose house was damaged.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Dehradun and nearby districts, warning of continued heavy rainfall with risks of fresh floods and landslides. Officials have described the event as one of the worst cloudbursts in recent years, underscoring Uttarakhand’s growing vulnerability to extreme monsoon events.

Relief and rehabilitation efforts continue under challenging conditions as rescue teams remain on high alert.