Uttarakhand Nears Implementation of Uniform Civil Code As Expert Committee Plans Submission of Final Report

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami | BJP

Dehradun: The time to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state is now near. The expert committee formed regarding UCC will submit the final Report of UCC to the state government on 2 February.

Chief Minister (CM) Pushkar Singh Dhami disclosed this information through a tweet on the ‘X’ (previously known as Twitter) platform of social media on Monday. CM Dhami said that after receiving the UCC draft, the government will soon implement the UCC in the state by bringing a bill in the Assembly.

It should be known that after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for the 2nd time, CM Dhami, as per his promise, held the first meeting on 23 March 2022.

During the cabinet meeting held at that time, it was decided to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. To prepare the draft of UCC, an expert committee was constituted under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Desai on 27 May 2022

Read Also Uttarakhand Set To Make History As First State In India To Implement Uniform Civil Code

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Expert committee members:

The committee was formed under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Desai. The committee includes Delhi High Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Shatrughan Singh, Doon University Vice Chancellor Prof. Surekha Dangwal and social activist Manu Gaur are included.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

Uniform Civil Code (UCC) advocates equal law for people of all religions & communities living in India. At present, every religion & caste has a different law, according to which decisions are taken in personal matters like marriage & divorce. After the implementation of UCC, the same law will apply to all the citizens of India, from every religion & caste in matters like marriage registration, divorce, child adoption and division of property.