Uttarakhand: Man Tied To Tree, Beaten For Stealing Lychees In Roorkee (Video)

Guards at the orchard beat up a youth after tying him to a tree for stealing lychees in Uttarakhand's Roorkee. The accused also recorded the assault on phone, and the video was later shared on social media. Police are identifying the accused based on the viral footage.

According to reports, near the Kotwali police station, alongside the national highway, there is a mango and lychee orchard. Several guards remain on duty day and night to protect the lychees. A young man from the town was plucking lychees from the orchard when the guards spotted him. They caught him, and upon being informed, the owner also arrived at the scene.

The accused allegedly tied the youth to a tree within the orchard while hurling abuses at him. They then slapped and beat him. Reports suggest that the accused recorded a video of the assault, which was later circulated on social media. The viral video is said to be three days old.

Kotwali in-charge Shanti Kumar Gangwar stated that the police have taken note of the viral video and are investigating the matter. The accused are being identified, and strict action will be taken against them once the probe is complete.