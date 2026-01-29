Uttarakhand Honoured As 'Best State For Promotion Of Aviation Ecosystem' At Wings India 2026 |

Hyderabad: At the international aviation conference and exhibition Wings India 2026, Uttarakhand was conferred with the prestigious award “Best State for Promotion of Aviation Ecosystem.” The honour was awarded in recognition of the State Government’s effective initiatives, policy support, and sustained efforts toward strengthening the aviation ecosystem.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, by Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Shri Sameer Kumar Sinha.

On this occasion, Secretary, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), Shri Sachin Kurve, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ashish Chauhan, Additional Chief Executive Officer Shri Sanjay Singh Tolia, and Head of Operations Captain Amit Sharma were present.

Notably, Wings India 2026 is the country’s premier aviation platform, bringing together policymakers, industry experts, investors, and stakeholders from India and abroad. The recognition received by Uttarakhand on this forum is a matter of pride for the State and is expected to open new avenues for investment and development in the future.

“This award is a testament to Uttarakhand’s comprehensive aviation policy, improved administrative coordination, and our commitment to strengthening air connectivity across the State. Connecting mountainous and remote regions through air services has remained our priority, which has not only boosted tourism but also led to significant improvements in disaster management and healthcare services. Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and with the support of the Central Government, the expansion of air services, successful implementation of the UDAN scheme, and development of modern aviation infrastructure are rapidly establishing Uttarakhand as an emerging aviation hub.”

— Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister, Uttarakhand