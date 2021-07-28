Uttarakhand: Govt to provide Rs 50,000 aid to candidates who clear UPSC prelims

The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to grant Rs 50,000 each to 100 candidates who clear the preliminary Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. This grant will be given under the 'Udayman Chhatra Yojana scheme'.

The Cabinet also approved the re-opening of schools for students of classes 6 to 12 from August 1 in light of the decreasing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

With only 43 new cases in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand currently stands at 659.

Several other states, including Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, have also allowed the reopening of schools as the COVID-19 situation slowly improves.

The Cabinet further decided that the monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly will be held from August 23 to August 27.