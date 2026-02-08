 Rajasthan: Fire Breaks Out In Coach Of Swarn Nagari Express In Jaisalmer; No Casualties Reported
A fire broke out beneath a coach of the Delhi–Jaisalmer Swarn Nagari Express near Jetha Chandan station in Rajasthan, triggering brief panic among passengers. The loco pilot halted the train in time and railway staff swiftly doused the flames. No casualties were reported and the train resumed its journey. An investigation is underway.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 11:52 AM IST
Rajasthan: Fire Breaks Out In Coach Of Swarn Nagari Express In Jaisalmer; No Casualties Reported | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaisalmer: A fire broke out in a moving train in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Sunday, causing widespread panic, officials said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far and that the blaze was swiftly contained.

The fire erupted beneath a coach of the Swarn Nagari Express, which was travelling from Delhi to Jaisalmer.

About The Incident

The incident occurred near Jetha Chandan Railway Station in Jaisalmer.

"As soon as the loco pilot realised the danger, he showed presence of mind and immediately stopped the train at a safe place, thus averting a major accident," an official said.

"As soon as the train stopped, the railway staff immediately began extinguishing the fire. Using fire extinguishers and other available resources, the staff brought the fire under control within a short time. Passengers on board the train experienced panic for a short time," the official added.

The authorities further mentioned that there were no casualties in this incident.

"After the fire was extinguished, the train resumed its journey to Jaisalmer," the official added.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

According to the authorities, an investigation has been launched, and further details are awaited.

This incident comes just weeks after a fire broke out in a coach of the Sabarmati Express at Pokhran Railway Station on January 14, moments before the train was scheduled to depart.

Smoke was seen rising from one of the coaches while the train was at the platform.

Railway staff and security personnel present at the station immediately took action after being alerted to the fire. They used fire extinguishers to bring the flames under control after considerable effort.

Once the fire was extinguished, railway officials conducted a thorough inspection of the affected coach. After a preliminary safety check, the train was allowed to continue to its destination. No injuries or loss of life were reported in the incident.

