Rajasthan: Massive Fire Ravages Gaming Zone In Udaipur; No Casualties Reported | ANI

Udaipur (Rajasthan): A massive fire broke out at a gaming zone under the Sukher police station in Udaipur city on Friday afternoon, causing severe damage to the premises, though no loss of life was reported from the site.

Providing details on the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sukher Police Station, Ravindra Charan, said, "We received information regarding the fire incident around 4 pm. No casualty has been reported, but there has been a lot of damage to the property."

Firefighting teams and additional vehicles from nearby areas are struggling to douse the blaze.

Further details are awaited.

