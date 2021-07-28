PM Modi, Amit Shah congratulate new Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai; laud Yediyurappa's contribution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Basavaraj Bommai on taking oath as the new chief minister of Karnataka, and said he brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience.

In his tweets, PM Modi also lauded Bommai's predecessor B S Yediyurappa, saying no words will ever do justice to his "monumental contribution" to the BJP and growth of its members.

Extending his best wishes to Bommai, PM Modi expressed confidence that the new CM will build on the 'exceptional work' done by the previous BJP government in the state.

PM Modi in a tweet said, "Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai Ji on taking oath as Karnataka's CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure."