PM Modi, Amit Shah congratulate new Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai; laud Yediyurappa's contribution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Basavaraj Bommai on taking oath as the new chief minister of Karnataka, and said he brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience.
In his tweets, PM Modi also lauded Bommai's predecessor B S Yediyurappa, saying no words will ever do justice to his "monumental contribution" to the BJP and growth of its members.
Extending his best wishes to Bommai, PM Modi expressed confidence that the new CM will build on the 'exceptional work' done by the previous BJP government in the state.
PM Modi in a tweet said, "Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai Ji on taking oath as Karnataka's CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure."
Acknowledging Yediyurappa's contributions, PM Modi said that he worked hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with the people.
"No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of Shri @BSYBJP Ji towards our Party and for Karnataka's growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare," said PM Modi in another tweet.
Meanwhile, Yediyurappa also congratulated Bommai in a tweet, "Hearty Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai on swearing-in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. My best wishes for a successful tenure."
Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Basavaraj Bommai on taking oath as the new chief minister of Karnataka. "Congratulations and best wishes to BommaiJi, on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am sure under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi Ji, he will further boost BJP's resolve to serve the poor and farmers of the state with his wisdom and experience," Amit Shah tweeted
"Yediyurappa Ji has served the party and people of Karnataka with utmost devotion. His contribution and hard work towards strengthening the BJP at the grassroots level in Karnataka is truly inspiring. I am sure he will continue to guide the party and government," Amit Shah added.
Nirmala Sitaraman, Union Minister for Finance, congratulated Basavaraj Bommai on being unanimously elected as the chief minister of Karnataka. "I had the opportunity of working together in the GST Council. Here's wishing you all the best in furthering good work and development in the state," she stated.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Somappa Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan today.
(With inputs from Agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)