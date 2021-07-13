Uttarakhand govt cancels 'Kanwar Yatra 2021' in view of COVID-19

Uttarakhand Government on Tuesday decided to cancel Kanwar Yatra this year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We discussed with higher officials and with officials from neighbouring states and decided that we will not hold Kanwar Yatra this time, " said Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"A variant has been found in Gadarpur so we don't want to make Haridwar the center of COVID," he added.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also written to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to disallow the Kanwar Yatra this year in light of the possible third COVID-19 wave. In the letter, IMA Uttarakhand State Secretary Dr Ajay Khanna expressed concerns about the crowds that may gather for the annual pilgrimage and urged Dhami not to allow devotees from outside to enter the state for the Yatra.

For the uninitiated, the 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. Every year during the Hindu calendar month of 'Saavan', thousands of devotees from across India undertake the pilgrimage. It was cancelled last year due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

Regarding the final decision whether it will be conducted or not, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the Kanwar Yatra is not a one-state affair and the state government will take the decision after discussing it with other states, including Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.