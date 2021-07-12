UP allows Kanwar Yatra, U’khand CM says saving life is important

The Uttar Pradesh government decided to allow Kanwar Yatra of Lord Shiva devotees from July 25, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday (July 9) directing the officials to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol and safety of the yatris, PTI reported.

In a meeting with all the divisional commissioners of the state and senior officers of police zones, Adityanath reviewed the preparations and security arrangements for the holy Kanwar Yatra-2021, the release said. He directed the officials to establish a communication with the Kanwar sanghs and make certain that there is no unnecessary crowding and proper caution is taken.

Meanwhile, just days after cancelling the annual Kanwar Yatra in the state citing the COVID-19 pandemic, newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the Kanwar Yatra is a matter of shraddha (reverence) and aastha (faith), adding that “god would not like anyone to die”. His remarks came soon after discussing the annual pilgrimage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to the media in the national capital, CM Dhami said, “Kanwar Yatra is a matter of faith but God would not want people to lose their lives for the faith. Every life is precious”.