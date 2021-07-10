Will Kanwar Yatra take place amid COVID-19 pandemic? Here's what we know so far

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, several states are now weighing the possibility of holding Kanwar Yatras from July 25. While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paved the way for the upcoming event, neighbouring Uttarakhand remains somewhat reticent. Other states are yet to weigh in.

"Kanwar Yatra includes not just Uttarakhand but also Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. Talks will be held with these states to reach a final decision," newly appointed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami explained recently.

Kanwar Yatra, which begins in late July with the onset of Shrawan and goes on till early August covering a period of nearly a fortnight, sees a huge gathering of Shiva devotees on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to collect its holy waters for "Jalabhishek" in Shiva temples.