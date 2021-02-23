Uttarakhand glacier burst: 29 human body parts found, to be identified by DNA match; death toll touches 90

As the search and rescue operation continues in flash flood hit Tapovan tunnel, the total body count appears to be above 90, including 29 body parts, said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar. Under the massive debris, around 29 human organs were found out of which some are of bodies found while the rest will be identified by DNA match.

Rescue and search operation continues in Tapovan tunnel and nearby villages, he added.

The search and rescue team, making effort to reach the trapped workers in Tapovan tunnel since the past 17 days, are approaching a crucial junction point, reports said. The rescuers have cleared debris till 170 metres inside the tunnel, by Monday, and are about 10 metres away from reaching the ‘T-point’ from where small tunnels connect to the main one.