Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Harak Singh Rawat calls Congress leader Harish Rawat 'elder brother', says ready to apologise

Ahead of assembly elections, expelled Bharatiya Janata Party Minister Harak Singh Rawat on Tuesday called Congress leader Harish Rawat his "elder brother".

"He (Congress leader Harish Rawat) is my elder brother. I can apologise to him a hundred times. I want development of Uttarakhand," Harak Singh said.

"I talked to them (Congress) this morning, they will let me know their decision soon and I will make my decisions based on that," ANI quoted him as saying.

On Monday, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat had said that Harak Singh Rawat has not joined the Congress officially yet.

Speaking to ANI today, Harish Rawatt said, "I don't want to make any statement on this. Expelled Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Singh has not joined the Congress party yet. Party will take a decision after considering several angles."

Ahead of assembly elections, expelled Bharatiya Janata Party Minister Harak Singh Rawat said that Congress Party will form the government in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had dismissed State Minister Harak Singh Rawat from the Cabinet on Sunday.

The decision to dismiss Rawat from the Cabinet was taken during the BJP's Uttarakhand core group meeting held at the party's headquarters in Delhi on Sunday.

Polls to elect the 70-member State Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:11 PM IST